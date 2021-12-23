Nicea and Reagan say their tv farewell

UTAH (ABC4) - There's always a great deal of fanfare surrounding Christmas dinner. Traditionally, families gather together to cook and serve a bonafide homemade feast. This special meal is a favorite way to celebrate the season and many families have their own traditions that they cherish. But sometimes cooking, hosting, and setting the table can be a daunting task. Whether you're celebrating far from family this year, just want to keep it low-key and avoid cooking, or want to shake up the family tradition, several local restaurants still make it possible to have a special Christmas dinner without much fuss.

It's always a white Christmas on the ski mountain. If you're looking for a special Christmas dinner with no mess, The Aerie at Snowbird has you covered. The 2021 four-course holiday menu features a choice of prime rib or skate meunière (which is a fish dish, of sorts), with dessert, salad, and soup included also. Aerie's regular dinner menu will also be available on Christmas. The restaurant will be open from 5 - 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. Snowbird recommends securing reservations ahead of time, and diners can also book tables at SteakPit, Wildflower, and SeventyOne, which are all located on the Snowbird mountain.