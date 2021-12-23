Nicea and Reagan say their tv farewell

- ‘Because I knew you, I’ve been changed for good’. Our own Nicea DeGering and Reagan Leadbetter met here at ABC4, in the newsroom, over two decades ago and started a friendship on and off television that we’ve all been lucky enough to follow along. The ladies share one more time how they initially didn’t connect when they first met, and how Reagan had to throw Nicea a baby shower back in 2002 “so Nicea would actually like her”! She didn’t just like her, they quickly became the best of friends. Being there for each other’s ups and downs, highs and lows over the last two decades.
- Tune in to see the special gift that Nicea brought for Reagan that reminds her of their first trip to Broadway and a showing of Wicked. And what the BFF’s plan to do to keep their friendship going strong thousands of miles apart. Grab a tissue for this emotional goodbye – you’ll need it!
