- Oh, the weather is finally changing and so is our list of Favorite Things here on Good Things Utah. Today Nicea shared her 4 new favs starting with shopping finds from her recent trip to New York City. The first find is wide leg light denim jeans from H&M. They are high waisted and paper thin which makes them the perfect pant for the warmer spring weather. The jeans are $34.99. She also shared the nude high heels she found in Bloomingdales. This pair is from Nine West and Nicea says the clear strap made them a must-have! The shoes were under $75 dollars. For all the at-home chefs out there, Nicea says the lemon and lime squeezers at Harmon’s are her go-to kitchen products. She purchased both for under $10 and says she uses them every day (perfect for summer drinks!). Finally, the most gorgeous right hand ring find. Freida Rothman has beautiful stacked rings you can find online. Nicea chose the five stack with black and gold. But there are a variety of styles that you can find online at www.freidarothman.com
- Deena has been to Target and she found the perfect shoes for summer! The braided style is so popular and she found nude chunky heels that are under $40. And don’t leave Target yet, if you need a bright summer bag to lift your spirits, Deena found a coral colored, quilted purse that would be a perfect Mother’s Day gift. The purse is selling right now for just $34.99. And if you need dry shampoo for more hair volume, Deena’s favorite new brand is Amika: you can find it where ever hair products are sold and the scent is light and fresh. And speaking of hair, her new brush is from Rock & Ruddle and is perfect to throw in your purse and go. The brush is under $40.
- For more details, tune in as we share our Favorite Things on Monday’s Good Things Utah.
Nicea and Deena share their spring Favorite Things
by: Nicea DeGering
