UTAH VALLEY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The Utah Valley Players are shining light on mental health through the thought-provoking musical, “Next to Normal.” Shawnda Moss and Shaunna Thompson joined us on the show to share all about the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that delves into the complexities of mental illness and its impact on a family.

The productions will be showing at the Liahona Prep Academy Theatre from August 11th to 19th at 8:00 PM. “Next to Normal” resonates deeply in today’s world, shedding light on the struggles of a mother dealing with mental health challenges and the ripple effects it sends through her family. This production is a pivotal part of the inaugural Utah Valley Mental Health Theatre Festival, an innovative event comprising four productions centered around mental health awareness, showcasing the versatility and power of local theater companies.

The festival lineup includes a range of performances: a children’s rendition of “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” a thought-provoking clown production titled “The Act of Seven Ages,” and a Shakespearean spectacle with “Hamlet” performed outdoors. This groundbreaking event marks a significant step forward in fostering conversations around mental health through the art of theater.

To secure your tickets and support this initiative, visit UtahValleyTheatreFestival.com or UtahValleyPlayers.com and use the code “Festival” for $5 off matinee performances on August 18th and 19th at 4:00 PM. Follow along on Instagram at @utahvalleytheatrefestival and @utahvalleyplayers