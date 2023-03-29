SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THING UTAH) — From the show Icrimes and news anchor from good morning America we got to chat with Emmy award winning new anchor, Elizabeth Vargas. She just stared at the news nation, and she has her own show. Her show is an hour-long program that will cover the biggest news stories. It will not be an opinion show but more of a show where they will break down all the details of the news so you can make decisions for yourself.

This program will be debuting April 3, 2023, at 6 PM ET/ 5 PM CT. This show will be called “Elizabeth Vargas Reports that will feature one on one interviews with headline makers across the country. How you can watch is just head over to the news nation channel. For more information check out her twitter and Instagram.