Beka Price Photography is an award winning portrait studio based in Salt Lake City, Utah specializing in fine art maternity, newborn and family photography. She quickly became the most sought-after photography studio in Utah and the only one to offer a true full-service, high-end boutique environment and experience, allowing clients to enjoy an unmatched experience. Beka Price has a classic, editorial and sophisticated style and works closely with each client to create a custom portrait session!

Beka always loved everything related to pregnancy and childbirth so specializing in maternity came very naturally to her. Since she was very young, Beka was interested and involved in all things business and entrepreneurship. She is passionate about helping others have sustainable businesses and find their own success, especially women