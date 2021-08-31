New York pizza in a nostalgic 80’s setting

Fat Daddy’s Pizzeria chef Chad Pritchard nailed the late 80’s vibe he was going for when it came to his restaurant decor. With Ninja Turtle and Spider-Man art on the tables, working retro video games and pinball machines, nostalgic movie posters on the wall, you can’t help but smile.

Not only is the environment fun, but the New York style hand tossed, thin crust pizza is top notch. The menu is expansive, with everything from classic cheese to a pizza topped with steak and french fries! With two sizes to choose from, Fat Daddy’s pizza comes in 16 and 24 inch.

But be sure to leave room for dessert, because we guarantee you’ve never seen a milkshake like theirs. “Shakes Elevated” step it up by topping off with a slice of cheesecake, or an ice cream sandwich!

Oh, and don’t forget to grab a pizza costume off the rack when you enter the building, for a fun photo op!

Visit Fat Daddy’s Pizzeria at 223 W Center Street in Provo, online fatdaddyspizzeria.com IG @fatdaddyspizzeria and Facebook fatdaddyspizzeria