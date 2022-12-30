SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) It’s that time of year when many of us are grabbing a pen and paper to write down some resolutions for the new year. It is important to consider if your goals are healthy and realistic. Body acceptance coach, Kelsie Jepsen, hopes to help viewers form their resolutions based on self-love.

She shared that many people make shame based resolutions that end up adding harm instead of healing. For example, “I hate my body, so I’m going on this new health plan/exercise routine.” Resolutions based on shame or the all-or-nothing mindset often result in disordered thinking that ironically harm your life instead of promoting self-improvement.

Jepsen invites others to consider long-term resolutions based out of self love. It is important to be clear on your mindset and reason for engaging in health-promoting behaviors. For example, brushing your teeth because you feel ashamed of your hygiene or oral health is different from brushing your teeth because you care about yourself. Making resolutions based on self-love are sustainable, realistic, and healthier in the long run.

To hear more from Kelsie Jepsen, visit embodyloveworkshop.com to book a free discovery session on Zoom.