- Dazzle your friends and family just in time to ring in the New Year with a makeup look that is all about your specific eye shape. Angela Lealaogata is a professional makeup artist and co-owner of Babes Boutique. She says if you are over the age of 20, don’t worry about the trends and stick to what looks good on you!
- She says when teaching or doing someone’s makeup she focuses on what is someone’s eye shape, face shape, skin tone, and try to enhance someone’s best assets. She doesn’t usually do the trends for brows, highlighting unless asked. She does what she thinks looks best on someone’s skin and face so when they look back at pictures they can’t tell what year or decade it was taken based off their makeup. Lealaogata is all about creating a timeless look.
- Her anti-aging tips when it comes to applying makeup are:
- Don’t go too far outside of your eye with eye shadow, it will make you look tired
- Don’t put shimmer/glitter on the hooded areas of your eye, just the lid
- Line your lips and fill in before you use a dark or red shade so it will stay in place
- Magnetic lashes are the easiest to use and they tend to stay in place
- If you would like to book Angela for your holiday makeup or purchase any of the items she used on the show visit: angelpinkbeauty.com/MUA or thebabesboutique.com
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now