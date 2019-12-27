New Years Eve events

Daybreak Noon Year’s Eve happens Saturday, January 28th from 10:30 – noon at the Daybreak community center in South Jordan. As the clock strikes noon, they will have a countdown and celebration. It’s the perfect opportunity to allow the young ones to celebrate the New Year without having to stay up past midnight. The DCC will be set up with craft tables and activities while the DJ and juggling magician entertain. The event will also have a Hoola hoop contest, resolution wall and photo wall. Right at noon, the ball drop along with confetti cannons will ring in the Noon Year. $4 per person, kids 2 and under are free. Details: daybreak.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=53



Deer Valley’s 2019 Torchlight Parade is on Monday the 30th Deer Valley resort. The Torchlight Parade will be held at approximately 6 p.m. (dusk) on Big Stick ski run on Bald Eagle Mountain, behind Snow Park Lodge. Complimentary hot chocolate, cider and cookies will be served on the Snow Park Plaza from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m Free to the public. Details: deervalley.com/things-to-do/events/torchlight-parade



Gold Standard presents a New Years Eve Roaring 20’s party for 2020 at OP Rockwell in Park City $100 – $175 : On New Years eve next Tuesday 9 pm. A night of dancing and celebration for adults. A Roaring 20’s Gatsby-theme set to the live swinging sounds of Gold Standard, playing remixed and updated Jazz standards that combine jazz and pop vocals with live drums, DJ, sax, and flute. Because they incorporate a skilled DJ in the mix, Gold Standard plays light nostalgic jazz classics plus remixed dance tracks with their award winning DJ and live drummer. Details: eventbrite.com/e/gatsby-style-new-years-eve-with-gold-standard-we-tickets-78701378943



Last Hurrah 2019 by S&S presents is taking place at The Gateway on NYE. Free, all ages event featuring live outdoor stage, pop up bars, game rooms, food trucks, and more! From 8 pm -midnight. Featuring live music on outdoor stages, as well as indoor games, food trucks and pop-up bars. Last Hurrah will be Utah’s largest countdown celebration. Details: lasthurrahslc.com



NYE 2020 presented by The Great Saltair in Magna. Follow the call of the disco ball to Salt Lake City’s largest dance floor inside the Saltair. A new year is on the way, and the possibilities are endless. Ring in the 2020 surrounded by heavy bass and good vibes. And suddenly you know, it’s time to start something new and to trust the magic of new beginnings. $40 begins at 7pm. Details: smithstix.com/music/all-music/event/23499/nye-2020-saltair



The 15th Annual New Year’s Eve Powwow presented by Native American Events takes place on NYE at Mountain America Expo. We welcome our community and visitors to come celebrate New Year’s Eve with us. Fun for the whole family, Natives and Non Natives Alike! Grand Entry will be at 6pm, this is a Social Powwow, no contest besides the specials we’ll be having. We will have a Food booth set up, selling Navajo Tacos, Frybread, Navajo Burgers and Stew! The Mountain America Expo Center will have their Concession stand open as well. Bring some extra cash if you want to pick up authentic Native American made Jewelry and Arts & Crafts! $2 a person, 65 and over & 6 and under are free. All Proceeds will be going towards future events for 2020. Details: facebook.com/naepowwow