SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Kick off the new year at a brand new workout facility. Jessett Alleman and Johnathan Kitmitto, coaches at D1 Training joined us on the show to share about a gym that might be the right fit for you.

D1 Training is a training facility for anyone with a fitness goal, from beginners looking to lose weight to collegiate athletes aiming for the pros. At D1, “athlete” means anyone dedicated to their sport or fitness, and the team is dedicated to helping people of all levels reach their goals through personal, group, or team training. With over 100 pro athletes backing them and a focus on results, D1 is a unique gym experience.

In addition to traditional equipment like battle ropes, kettlebells, and medicine balls, D1 also has two extra coaches on hand to demonstrate moves and techniques. The gym is a place where kids can work out with their parents, making it a great choice for families looking to stay healthy together.

To take advantage of a special offer, use code “goodthingsutah” for 25% off at D1 Training. You can find out more about the gym and its services by visiting them online and following them on Facebook and Instagram at @d1trainingsandyut.