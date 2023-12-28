Join the party on Dec. 30th at the Utah State Capitol - Get tickets at DanceForLifeNation.org

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Say goodbye to 2023 and hello to a bright, shiny new year at one of the premiere New Year celebration events – The Dance For Life Hope Gala Masquerade Ball for Mental Health!

Get ready for a beautiful dose of glitz, glamour, and goodwill as we come together to celebrate life and mental wellness. Dance For Life is dedicated to improving mental wellness and spread awareness of suicide prevention through the art and beauty of dance and music. This red-carpet event is an example of that commitment.

Join hundreds of others along with special guests Nigel Lythgoe – creator of So You Think You Can Dance and Producer of American Idol; Broadway’s Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton, Matilda, Newsies); Antoinette Stapley from Operation Hero; award-winning ballroom dancers; master violinists Erika Hubbard and McCall Haslam; and music by CityJazz Big Band and Utah Jive.

You can add to the glitz and glam by masking up for the masquerade ball, but there will be plenty on hand as well with a special ball gown fashion show and photography presented by VanderRose and elegant jewelry by Kendra Scott. It is the “Don’t Miss” end of the year event of 2023!

Proceeds from the event will go to Dance For Life’s events and programs designed to create awaress and support for anti-bullying and self-esteem building efforts.

Visit DanceForLifeNation.org for event info and tickets. Use the special Good Things Utah code: GTU2023 to get 10% off your tickets!