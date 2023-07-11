Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – If you are concerned about your child not hitting their milestones, a service has just launched in Utah that can help! As You Are is a virtual clinic that provides autism diagnostic evaluations for kids ages 16 months to 10 years old. CEO Kayla Wagner joined us today to tell us more about this incredible opportunity for your child.

As You Are hopes to establish a world-class virtual clinic that dramatically increases access to early autism diagnostic services. They hope to give every family the tools to help their children flourish.

An early autism diagnosis can be crucial for children as it helps them connect to the care they need to thrive. The wait times for autism evaluations are extremely long across the country due to the backlog from the pandemic, but As You Are can see patients in a matter of weeks. The virtual clinic just launched in Utah and plans to be nationwide by the end of the year.

If your child is seeking a diagnosis or help, visit www.AsYouAre.com. Follow them on social media for more tips @SeenAsYouAre.