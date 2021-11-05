New tv show featuring positive and heartfelt stories

Looking for a new feel-good tv show? Our very own Doug Jessop joins us today to discuss his show “Jessop’s Journal” which gives a collection of powerful, positive, and inspirational stories.

Jessop has interviewed many people throughout his life and he said no matter what people look like or how different they might seem from you, you’ll always find something in common. He emphasized everyone has a story and each story is powerful. Watching the news can be difficult sometimes but he said there are positive stories out there so he’s hoping to showcase that.

This Sunday’s episode will feature in-depth interviews from GTU host Nicea DeGering and GTU producer Marchelle Lee where she’ll give a behind-the-scenes look of the show. A few other segments will highlight musical guest Jay Warren and an inspirational story of a kidney transplant.

Be sure to watch it Sunday mornings at 10 am on ABC4!