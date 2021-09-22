New tech company that automates company gifting

Founder and CEO of Zip Zap Gifts, Krista Humphry, stopped by the show to talk about how their technology can make employee gifting easier than ever!

Zip Zap Gifts is a new tech company in Utah that automates company gifting. Zip Zap helps employers create a culture of thoughtfulness for employees and clients by offering a combination of automation and premium gifts.

Some of the features of Zip Zap include automated gift shipments, important date reminders, options for recurring or one-off gifts, custom premium packaging and branding, an online hub for office holidays, and much more!

Zip Zap is looking for one more company to test the app in beta. Also, anyone who signs up and starts using Zip Zap and mentions the GTU segment will receive the VIP special of $29 a month for the app– even when rates change (rates are forecasted to increase to about $299 a month for the software). They are also doing a Stanley Travel Quencher cup giveaway, so check them out on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.