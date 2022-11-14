- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s the holidays so bring on the sweet treats! Your freezer’s already full of Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream pints, so here’s your new task. Stock your pantry with the original snack cakes. The nostalgic sweets maker is bringing back its tried and true Christmas-themed cakes for the 2022 holiday season, including an all-new debut. Let’s talk about the newbie first. Little Debbie is releasing Snowflake Brownies, a fudge dessert topped with white icing and stamped with snowflakes. Each box includes five individually-wrapped treats for $2 a pop.
- Plus, are you a people pleaser? One author says there are ways you can stop if it’s running your life: “I remember watching an interview by Shah Rukh Khan way back in school. He said that “the only person you need to make happy is you. When you’re happy, everyone around you is happy,” and I found this to to be absurd and selfish at that point. I thought it was a self-centered thing to say. Years later, his quote has become one of the most profound things I’ve ever heard. There is nothing more to life than one’s own happiness simply because we lie at the heart of all our relationships and associations. The life force that we carry radiates into and permeates every aspect of our lives, impacting everyone who is associated with us. If we stop pouring that energy into our relationships or pour too much or too little, our relationships will cease to exist. They will lose their essence and will become mere name tags.” Tune in for more or click here: https://www.verywellmind.com/how-to-stop-being-a-people-pleaser-5184412
- And feeling blue? Call this hotline where little kids can give you a pep talk! The wisdom ranges from encouraging frustrated people to punch pillows or buy ice cream to telling listeners that “rainbows are jealous of them.” Feeling overwhelmed and stressed and looking for some words of encouragement? Help is just a phone call away. Dial 707-8PEPTOC (707-873-7862) to hear the kindergarten through 6th grade students from West Side Elementary in Healdsburg, California, share advice on how to grapple with anger, frustration, anxiety or simply for a mood boost. Here’s a few options callers might consider: If you’re feeling mad, frustrated or nervous, press one. If you need words of encouragement and life advice, press two. To hear how awesome you look, press six. The students’ suggestions could warm even the coldest heart.
- Finally, you could win a little extra cash for the holidays! Enter ABC4’s Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes at www.abc4.com/contests You could win a 200 dollar gift card from The Spa Lounge and a 200 dollar Nuttall’s Sewing gift card, plus one lucky winner walks away with 15 thousand dollars! We hope you join us for a fun filled Monday edition of GTU.
New sweet treats for the holidays and how to stop being a people pleaser
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now