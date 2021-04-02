New Smart Defense location set to open in Trolley Square

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Each month in our Good 2 Know series, we bring you important self defense tactics, tips and moves thanks to the help of Miyo Strong. She is the Smart Defense Program Director of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation and was joined today by Marcus.

Watch to learn how to free yourself from a lying down, choke position.

A new Smart Defense location is set to open in Trolley Square on April 24. Stop by the open house from 10:00am to 2:00pm. You’ll have the chance to meet Elizabeth Smart and learn more about Smart Defense.

https://www.elizabethsmartfoundation.org/open-house

Elizabeth Smart Foundation

Instagram:

@elizabethsmartfoundation

@utahjitsmama