SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get ready to be enchanted as the West Valley Performing Arts Center, located across from the Maverick Center in West Valley City, presents a captivating show from October 5 to 30. With performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30, along with 3:00 matinees on Saturdays and a special Halloween-eve performance on October 30th, this musical adaptation of Washington Irving’s classic tale is a creation of local playwright Jim Christian, featuring original music by Tom Edward Clark.

