Local actors Kiara Mercedes and Mikayla Iverson are set to star in “Austen University”, a new tv series set to begin production this fall. The idea combines all of Jane Austen’s beloved works and characters on a modern college campus.

The team believes we need more shows written by women for women that are family-friendly. And the way their social media following is growing, it looks like there is a hungry audience for the content!

