Today we talked to Joel McHale, a new season regular starring Sylvester Pemberton, and Brec Bassinger, playing Courtney Whitmore. They both are in the drama series called DC Stargirl which follows high school student Courtney Whitmore and her stepfather Pat Dugan as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. We spoke of the stress of both being a host and actor with Joel and the character development of Courtney with Brec.

The 3rd season of DC’s Stargirl premieres Wednesday, August 31 at 8/7c