New safety protocols of a manicure

Now that salons and spas have begun to open, you might be wondering what a trip in looks like now? Is it safe? What are the new protocols to follow? Deena went to Nailed! in Millcreek, known for their cleanliness prior to Covid-19, and took us through the steps of a manicure.

Co-Owner Sara Bennion tells us masks must be work by all employees and clients while in the salon. Clients must bring their own mask, or they can purchase one from Nailed! upon arrival. When you arrive, you’ll wait out back, and call the salon to let them know you’re ready for your appointment. Your technician will get you, and take you in. Your temperature is taken with a no contact thermometer, you’ll wash your hands, and be taken to your station!

Nail technician Kara Larsen tells us it’s been interesting adjusting to the new normal, but it’s been great to offer a little pampering and positivity to clients once again.

There are tall standing shields at each manicure station, and plastic face shields for technicians to wear at pedicure stations. No drinks will be served at this time, and Nailed! is operating at 50% capacity to keep stations and clientele safely distanced from one another.

Commonly touched surfaces are scrubbed down with medical grade disinfectant every hour, something the salon did before Covid-19! Manicure tables & pedicure stations are thoroughly cleaned with medical grade disinfectant between services, done prior to Covid-19 as well.

If anyone is showing any symptoms, Nailed! kindly asks that you reschedule your appointment in an effort to keep everyone safe from exposure.

Nailed!

3369 Highland Dr, Millcreek, UT 84106

(801) 532-6245

www.nailedboutique.com/

Insta: @nailed_boutique Facebook: Nailed on Highland

