New rock series coming to Park City

Adam Reader from Professor of Rock Live joined us today to share about a new series coming to the Eccles Center.

The series will feature the definitive stories behind the greatest songs of the rock era, straight from the artists and writers who created them. Professor of Rock creator and series host, Adam Reader, has produced over 500 mini-documentaries on these iconic songs and artists over the years and is curating in-depth interviews behind the genealogy of the greatest artists of the rock and roll era.

The show will take place at the 1200 seat state-of-the-art Eccles Center in Park City, UT. The format of the events will include in-depth interviews along with musical performances by each of the guests.

The inaugural series of Professor of Rock LIVE will include five shows and is expected to double to 10 shows in the second year and expand to include as many as 18 shows in its third year.

According to Reader, “Every great song has a story, and having the artist share that story in a private setting, brings new depth, and an amazing connection to music that is already entrenched in our personal history. Professor of Rock LIVE is like having your favorite artist in your living room for an intimate conversation, along with a private acoustic performance, and fun surprises just for you & your

friends.”

The First Three Shows will be:

February 5 – Kevin Cronin from REO Speedwagon

March 18 – Kenny Loggins

April 15 – Russell Hitchcock & Graham Russell of Air Supply

For more information and tickets visit the Park City Institute website at parkcityinstitute.org