SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) Grief is something we all need to learn how to navigate. The Voodoo Theatre‘s newest show, ‘Rabbit Hole’, focuses on the family dynamic in a moment of grief. The show is full of spirit and love, this family tries to maneuver their way through their grief and around each other as best they can. Director of the show, Morgan Lee came to the studio to give some insights alongside two of the show’s actors, Ali Lente, who portrays ‘Becca’ and Nan Weber who portrays ‘Nat’.

While the show is focused on grief, it is not at all sad. The show is centered around the family dynamics and how to handle grief. This show is a great family activity, but viewer discretion is advised. Adult themes and materials are present and may not be appropriate for children under the age of 14. Rabbit Hole by Voodoo Theatre Company runs March 3-5 and 10-12. Tickets can be purchased on their website.













