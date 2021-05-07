New outdoor gear for your upcoming spring/summer trips

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Brinda Slaughter, Utah Is Rad Gear Ambassador came by to share the new outdoor gear for spring and summer 21′ made by Utah Companies.

With Travel coming back… the best new travel pack is the award-winning Cotopaxi Allpa series.

The go-anywhere outdoor blanket…. the Kachula by Salt Lake-based Coalatree

Bikes are hot this season, trails are being built all over Utah… Spry bikes is a custom builder out of Utah County that makes bikes to your spec and you get to design the paint job

For the Trail…. the Cottonwood Canyon Foundation produces a book identifying all of the Wildflowers in the Cottonwood Canyons.

20% off all Utah Is Rad gear by using promo code: “GoodThingsUT”. Valid through 5/14/21

Utah is Rad: website, and IG.

Cotopaxi: website, and IG.

Coalatree: website, and IG

Spry Cycles: website, and IG.

Cottonwood Canyons Foundation: website, and IG.