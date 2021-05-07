New outdoor gear for your upcoming spring/summer trips

Brinda Slaughter, Utah Is Rad Gear Ambassador came by to share the new outdoor gear for spring and summer 21′ made by Utah Companies.
- With Travel coming back… the best new travel pack is the award-winning Cotopaxi Allpa series.
- The go-anywhere outdoor blanket…. the Kachula by Salt Lake-based Coalatree
- Bikes are hot this season, trails are being built all over Utah… Spry bikes is a custom builder out of Utah County that makes bikes to your spec and you get to design the paint job
- For the Trail…. the Cottonwood Canyon Foundation produces a book identifying all of the Wildflowers in the Cottonwood Canyons.
Promotions:
20% off all Utah Is Rad gear by using promo code: “GoodThingsUT”. Valid through 5/14/21
Find all of the places mentioned online:
Cottonwood Canyons Foundation: website, and IG.