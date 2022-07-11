The summer season is the perfect time to explore the local cuisine. Fresh and clean ingredients are something a lot of people look for when trying to eat out and this new, must try, destination is sure to leave you craving more. We spoke with Kay from Ascent Kitchen about their restaurant as she showed us one of their most popular dishes.

To create their South West Salmon Salad, they started with a base of fresh greens and added in their rice which is also offered in either jasmine or brown. Kay then added some fresh corn, black beans, onions, red peppers, avocado, and grilled salmon to top it off. They pair the salad with a freshly made cilantro avocado dressing which is creamy, yet dairy-free.

Ascent Kitchen started in February and opened with the intent to be clean and make the concept of healthy eating more accessible to the public. They have salad and rice bowls, as well as smoothies and breakfast bowl options. All dishes can be built to your dietary needs. They have a variety of flavors including Mediterranean, orange chicken, fajita bowl, and curry. They also have a large selection of tofu. Pick up a bowl to go or dine in at one of their amazing locations at the Gallivan Center, Liberty Park, and South Towne Expo Center in Sandy.