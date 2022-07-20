Salt Lake City Acting Company’s newest show, SLACabaret: Down the Rabbit Hole, just hit the stage this weekend. Opening weekend was a hit. The show is getting rave reviews due to the energy of the performers and the fun storyline. This is the show’s second year running, however, there is a new script from local playwrights. We spoke with Cynthia Fleming, director and choreographer, and Tito Livas, actor, about the show.

Down the Rabbit Hole is about an oil convention taking place in downtown Salt Lake and the people attending. The characters are loosely based on characters from Alice in Wonderland and there is a fun twist to the plot that you won’t want to miss.

SLACabaret is a blast. Bring food, and drinks, and get ready to laugh the night away with friends and family. There is also an inspirational aspect to the show that makes it a must-see production. There will be parodies of famous musical performances like Ordinary People, Hamilton, and even songs by musicians like Pink. Livas plays a character named Dorian, which is loosely based on the dormouse from Alice in Wonderland. Fleming states that this production has been one of the best theater experiences of her life. She says, “the work that Salt Lake Acting Company has done in reevaluating how theater is created and that we are people and we are human.”

The show is running now through August 21st, get your tickets at SaltLakeActingCompany.org or call 801-363-7522