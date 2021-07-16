New movies to watch this weekend

Good Things Utah

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Grab your popcorn! It’s Friday, and that means a couple of new movies to watch this weekend. Patrick Beatty is joining us back in the studio to share his latest reviews for new films.

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ 
In Theaters and HBO Max July 16th
Directed By: Malcolm D. Lee
Starring: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe 
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy
Rated PG for some cartoon violence and some language
Synopsis: A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then works with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game.
Score: 6.5/10

‘Pig’
In Theaters July 16th 
Directed By: Michael Sarnoski
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Rated R for language and some violence
Synopsis: A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.
Score: 10/10

‘Bo Burnham: Inside’  
On Netflix 
Director: Bo Burnham
Stars: Bo Burnham
Genre: Comedy, Stand-Up, Experimental, Music
Rated TV-MA For Language, Partial Nudity, & Themes Involving Depression and Anxiety
Synopsis: A comedy special shot and made by Bo Burn ham, alone over the past year.
Score: 8/10

Find Patrick Beatty online, FB, IG, and Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files