Grab your popcorn! It’s Friday, and that means a couple of new movies to watch this weekend. Patrick Beatty is joining us back in the studio to share his latest reviews for new films.
‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
In Theaters and HBO Max July 16th
Directed By: Malcolm D. Lee
Starring: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy
Rated PG for some cartoon violence and some language
Synopsis: A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then works with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game.
Score: 6.5/10
‘Pig’
In Theaters July 16th
Directed By: Michael Sarnoski
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Rated R for language and some violence
Synopsis: A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.
Score: 10/10
‘Bo Burnham: Inside’
On Netflix
Director: Bo Burnham
Stars: Bo Burnham
Genre: Comedy, Stand-Up, Experimental, Music
Rated TV-MA For Language, Partial Nudity, & Themes Involving Depression and Anxiety
Synopsis: A comedy special shot and made by Bo Burn ham, alone over the past year.
Score: 8/10
