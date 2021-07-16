Grab your popcorn! It’s Friday, and that means a couple of new movies to watch this weekend. Patrick Beatty is joining us back in the studio to share his latest reviews for new films.

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

In Theaters and HBO Max July 16th

Directed By: Malcolm D. Lee

Starring: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Rated PG for some cartoon violence and some language

Synopsis: A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then works with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game.

Score: 6.5/10

‘Pig’

In Theaters July 16th

Directed By: Michael Sarnoski

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Rated R for language and some violence

Synopsis: A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

Score: 10/10

‘Bo Burnham: Inside’

On Netflix

Director: Bo Burnham

Stars: Bo Burnham

Genre: Comedy, Stand-Up, Experimental, Music

Rated TV-MA For Language, Partial Nudity, & Themes Involving Depression and Anxiety

Synopsis: A comedy special shot and made by Bo Burn ham, alone over the past year.

Score: 8/10

