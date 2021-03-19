New Movies To Watch: It’s all about the Superheroes

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Fans and geeks of superheroes, it’s a special weekend. Valerie Cameron joins us this week with her reviews of What to watch.

Val gave us a look at three highly anticipated films.

The Courier, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Rachel Brosnahan. If you love Spy movies you will enjoy this one. Greyville is his character and he is a sales man who gets in way over his head when he is approached to help British and American Intelligence get information about what we know now as the Cuban Missel Crisis.  

Zack Snyder’s Justice League with Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Ben Affleck as Batman but Snyder brings back Jared Leto at The Joker from Suicide Squad.  If you’re looking to check this one out, you may want to clear your day since the movie is 4 HOURS LONG!

And finally, The Falcon and Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sabastian Stan, Val says it’s more traditional superhero series but a little more controversial for Captain America loving nerds.

Take a peek and see which one of these are mask worthy!

