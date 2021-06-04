New movies to check out this weekend

Stay out of the heat and relax with a new cool movie to watch this weekend. Val Cameron came by and gave us a look at three films for us to check out.

Witnesses (PG)

There is a new faith-based movie hitting theatres this weekend, Witnesses. This is a story of the three men who witnessed angels and the gold plates containing ancient scriptures for the Church of Jesus Christ and Ladder Day Saints. They take a different approach in this film than from other movies Val has seen about Joseph Smith and the church. They show the men involved at their actual ages from the time, they are all in their early 20’s. They filmed in all of the locations these happenings took place, New York, Canada, Massachusetts, and Utah. It is a beautiful shot film, and the acting is pretty solid. What she enjoyed the most about this film was the “realness”. You see Joseph Smith as a young man making mistakes and laughing with his family. The main men involved, David Whitmer, Oliver Cowdery, and Martin Harris showed struggle and it was very human. Val is not a part of the LDS faith but she does feel you can watch this film and get more out of it than a religious movie experience. You do feel and know right away that the film is about religion and a specific story, however, it was refreshing to learn and see something she had not seen before.

In 250 theatres nationwide.

Grade: B-

Spirit Untamed (PG)

A Dream Works animated movie made for young kids in for a tame adventure. This is made in a classic animation and storytelling style. Nothing fancy, just a fun ride for kids who like movies about other kids going on an adventure. You won’t see super scary villains, no pyrotechnics, and adult humor. It’s about a young girl that has lived a life in a bigger city with her grandpa and aunt who moves to a small town with her dad for the summer. She learns about her mother whom she has never met, meets new friends, and stands up for a wild-hearted horse named Spirit. To Val, it has a Barbie style mixed with a little bit of How to Train Your Dragon. You will have no issues having your kids watch this girl power-filled movie, however, you may get a little bored.

In Theatres.

Grade: B-

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R)

Val has to say right off the bat that she is not a fan of these types of films. This is the first Conjuring movie that Val has seen. That being said this film is full of suspense and intense moments that will make you squirm in your seat and watch from behind your hands. Val likes to wear a hoodie to movies like this, more security. It was a little slow in the beginning but as we get closer to the middle and end of the movie you start seeing that this story is going to end in a very different direction than you would have expected. The Warrens are back (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) dealing with the paranormal, fighting for souls and they realize they may be over their heads with what will be a historical murder case. The story was a little lacking in some parts but the acting sold most of the movie, mostly by Vera Farmiga.

In Theatres and on HBO MAX .

Grade: C+