ABC 4’s own movie critic Patrick Beatty made his biweekly appearance to the GTU set to share his picks of the week for Friday Flicks. This weekend has many new films in theaters and also some new releases on streaming you can watch from the comfort of your home. Kick off the fall season with a cozy night in or a crisp night out at the cinema.

Beatty started the segment informing viewers that the 2009 blockbuster hit ‘Avatar’ film directed by James Cameron is being re-released with new 3D features. The sequel is scheduled to be released in December 2022. You can catch the original this weekend at theaters all over the state. The film is rated PG-13.

The ever talked about ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ was released today which is directed by Olivia Wilde. Wilde stars in the film alongside her beau Harry Styles as well as Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, Nick Kroll, Gemma Chan, and KiKi Lane. While the spit seen round the world will not be in the film,we do see a suburban Los Angeles 1950s utopia. This is the second film Wilde has directed. This film has beloved casts from both the US and UK. Beatty believes Pugh and Pine have Oscar worthy performances while Styles is good but pales in comparison to the others. Beatty suggests viewers see this film. It is rated R and in theaters.

The ‘Andor’ series premieres today on Disney+ and is part of the Star Wars series. Beatty has positive comments overall but confesses it does not feel like a traditional Star Wars franchise production. Beatty says this is also very character driven. Beatty believes Diego Luna, lead of the series, does a great job and suggests viewers to see it. ‘Andor’ is rated TV-14 and is available for streaming for Disney+ subscribers.

Beatty continued the segment talking about ‘Pearl’, which is the sequel to horror film ‘X’ released earlier this year. “[This] is the film that Martin Scorsese said that he could not go to sleep after watching.” said Beatty. This horror film come at the perfect time, just before spooky season. Beatty recommends this film for those who can stomach slasher films. The film is rated R and is now playing in theaters.

The segment concluded with a commentary on the newest Jeffrey Dahmer series released on Netflix, ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’. Beatty begs the question is we really need another documentary about Jeffrey Dahmer? It can seem a little distasteful to the victims of Dahmer. Molly Ringwald does an amazing performance which is why Beatty says to see it. The series is TV-MA and available for streaming to Netflix subscribers.

