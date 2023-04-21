SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) The weekend is finally here which means films are coming to the theaters and streaming services. Our favorite movie critic, Val Cameron, came to GTU to share her picks of the week. This weekend, she’s got an eclectic selection and something for everyone. Whether you want a night on the town or a cozy night in, there is a way to enjoy a good flick.

“Big Beasts” – premieres Friday, Apr. 21

Documentary, Available for streaming for Apple TV+ subscribers

From the acclaimed creative team of the Apple TV+ award-winning docuseries “Tiny World,” comes “Big Beasts.” Filmed over the course of two years, the series takes audiences on an epic journey around the globe, from freezing poles to tropical rainforests, to meet nature’s most captivating giants.

“Big Beasts” is narrated by Tom Hiddleston and features some of the world’s most massive species filmed across 17 countries, including the gray whale, the elephant seal, the giant otter, the gorilla, the hippo, the brown bear, the ostrich, the orangutan, the tiger and the polar bear. Viewers will see that it’s not easy being big — the larger the animal, the greater the challenges they face — as the series captures rare and first-ever footage using specialized equipment and next-generation filming techniques.

Cameron rates this a B.

Chevalier

Rated PG-13- in theatres Friday, Apr. 21

Biography, History, Drama, Music

Search Light Pictures

Inspired by the incredible true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a tour de force performance) rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) and her court.

Cameron rates this film a B-

Guy Ritchies The Covenant

Rated R

Action/Thriller

United Artists

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant follows US Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim). After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley’s life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first.

Cameron’s grade is B-

Ghosted

Rated PG-13

Available for streaming for Apple TV+ subscribers

Salt-of-the-earth Cole (Chris Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas)–but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.

Cameron’s grade is B-

Beau is afraid

Rated R

Comedy/Drama/Horror

A24

Joaquin Pheonix portrays a paranoid man who embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother in this bold and ingeniously depraved new film from writer and director Ari Aster.

Cameron gives the film a B for performances and D for totally feeling left out by the Director.