SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is Friday, and you know what that means, FRIDAY FLICKS! Val Cameron came into the studio to share her picks of the week. This Easter, stay home and stream something or head to the cinema. Cameron says it’s a B+ Holiday weekend.

The highly anticipated ‘Super Mario Bros.’ movie is a B+ for Cameron. The film is in theaters and ranked a B+ This is very nostalgic with a star filled cast including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Fred Armisen, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen as well as voice actor extraordinaire, Kevin Michael Richardson.

“Pretty Baby”, the Brooke Shields documentary that premiered at Sundance is now on Hulu. Cameron saw her at Sundance. The documentary shares more insight about Shield’s life as a child star. Cameron gives the documentary a B+.

The final fim is ‘Air’ staring directed by Ben Affleck, who also stars in the film alongside his pals and fellow Bostonians, Matt Damon and Mark Wahlberg. The film is based on a screenplay written by Alex Convery and tells the story of of Nike during the 1980s. The film also stars Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans and Chris Tucker. The film is a B+ in Cameron’s book and is now playing in theaters.



