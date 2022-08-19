Our movie critic, Patrick Beatty, recently returned from the Hollywood Critics Awards Show. He rubbed shoulders with stars including Mandy Moore, Lizzo, and Michael Keaton. In light of good movies, he joined us in today’s Friday Flicks with some new movie reviews.

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/patrickbeattyreviews

LINK TO ALL TRAILERS

Friday Films

Date: August 19th

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Rated: TV-MA

See it or Skip it: BINGE IT

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+/Marvel)

Rated: TV-14

See it or Skip it: Try It!

I Love My Dad (Theaters/Magnolia)

Rated: R

See it or Skip it: See it!

Website: https://patrickbeattyreviews.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/patrickbeattyreviews

Twitter: @patbreviews

Facebook & Instagram: Patrick Beatty Reviews

TikTok: Patrick Beatty Reviews