Mauli Bonner joined us today to talk about the unveiling of a pioneer monument.

Next month marks the anniversary of the pioneer trek from the Vanguard company, a group that crossed the plains. The wagons came through Emigration Canyon on July 22, 1847. Included in that company was Green Flake, an enslaved pioneer and now on the 175th anniversary there will be a monument dedication at This is the Place Heritage Park. Bonner has directed a movie about Greenflake, shedding light on an untold story from the pioneer age.

The monument dedication will take place on Friday, July 22 at This Is the Place Heritage Park at 10am.

For more, https://www.greenflakemovie.com visit their website, and follow the link to watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=inDxmMlLlg8.