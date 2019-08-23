New mothers nursing in privacy on UVU campus

Breastfeeding is a natural and healthy process and sometimes it can be tricky out in public for new moms that don’t feel as comfortable nursing in public. Now there’s a comfortable solution for nursing moms on the Utah Valley University campus.

Five lactation studios (Mamava Pods- you have seen them in airports) have been purchased by UVU and will be installed within the next two months. UVU President Astrid S. Tuminez and new mother, Whitney Sanchez, (also of the UVU Women’s Success Center) stopped by the studio to chat about the new option.

The pods will be located in prominent place across campus and will provide a quiet, clean and protected space with electricity where mothers can go to pump or breastfeed. The university is excited and proud to support mothers in this way.

