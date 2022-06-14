This past weekend the 2022 Miss Utah Pageant took place and we sat down with Lindsey Larson, the winner, about her experience and plans for the future.

In recent years, the pageant has developed and they have eliminated the swimsuit portion of the competition. This was a huge change and shows that the pageant is looking more for authenticity in its participants rather than physical appearance. “We are no longer looking at women for what they look like, but it’s more about their accomplishments and who they are as people,” says Larson. They also no longer refer to those who judge the competition judges, they are now called panelists. While they are adapting, the pageant remains a stressful event. Larson showed us the breathing exercises that helped her stay calm and centered.

With the title in her hands, Larson says that she is most excited to start implementing her social impact project titled the Movement Movement. “It is all about getting people moving and how that affects us menatlly and physically,” states Larson. She wants to promote implementing brain breaks in Utah schools and getting kids moving. A recent study shows that only 17.9% of students are getting 60 minutes of activity. Physical movement is extremely beneficial for learning and with the Movement Movement implemented, we are hoping to see a positive increase in student engagement.

There are many people who would say that pageants are outdated. Larson responded to this by describing how the pageant industry has allowed her to grow as a person and instill confidence in her. Her advice to young girls looking to participate in the future is to “be their complete and authentic selves.”

