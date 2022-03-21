Spring means new and we’re experiencing a frenzy of new restaurants and new desserts in Utah! Benjamin Lee The Donut Critic joined hour two of GTU to share his favorite new spots.

The Box Bite is a new shop in American Fork that serves Brazilian “esfihas”, which are similar to little pizzas. Esfihas is a fusion of new flavors and has amazing dough. The Box Bite is a must try!

Gourmandise is a popular restaurant that also serves pastries and baked goods. Gourmandise is expanding deliciousness to a new location in Utah County. Gourmandise is quickly becoming a Utah tradition instead of just a Salt Lake City treat!

With the tragic events that have been going on in Ukraine, it’s important to support in any way you can! Lee shared a list of Ukraine themed desserts. So many shops are creating desserts to raise money. Pictured are Kimmie’s Kandies, Flake Pie, and Ono’s Malasadas.

To stay up to date with Lee, The Donut Critic visit the links below.

Business Information

Instagram: @thedonutcritic