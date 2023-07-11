SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Michael Jaorasdr, Market Director for Identity Hormones and Healthcare, joined GTU alongside one of his patients Cici McAllister. Jaorasdr explained the new LGBTQ+ Primary Care clinic in Salt Lake City to our viewers.

Identity Hormones and Healthcare is a safe and welcoming space for all, with same-day appointments available for new patients, and walk-in visits are provided for established patients. They offer a wide array of services that includes STI testing, HIV and PrEP management, Hormone replacement therapies, gender-affirming care for transgender patients, weight loss medications, condition management, and aesthetics such as Botox.

