

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Anthony Herbert and Mersadees Rasmusson from Las Botellas joined our hosts to share information regarding their Latin-infused restaurant.

Las Botellas is a new elevated Latin fusion restaurant located at the Mountain View Village, featuring live entertainment and fire dancers.

Las Botellas strives to bring an elevated dining and entertainment experience to the Utah market by incorporating their elevated Latin cuisine and nightly performances from their dancers and local DJs. When you enter the restaurant, you feel like you have left Utah and have been transported to Tulum!