We are celebrating the week of St. Patrick’s Day with donuts. Krispy Kreme just opened a brand new location located at 3370 S 5600 W West Valley City 84120.
All customers who come into the shop on 3/16 or 3/17 wearing green, will receive one free GREEN O’riginal Glazed doughnut. They are also offering free delivery on all orders placed on Krispy.com or in the Krispy Kreme app from 3/10-3/17
Here are the specialty doughnuts for this month:
- Leprechaun: An Original Glazed® shell half dipped in green icing and decorated like a leprechaun with orange buttercream beard/mustache, black icing belt and eyes and a fondant belt buckle.
- White Iced w Shamrock Sprinkles: A shell filled with white KREME™, dipped in white icing, and topped with a shamrock gold sprinkle blend.
- Rainbow: An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in green icing, topped with green sprinkles, white buttercream clouds and a rainbow sugar piece.
- Green Iced with Sprinkles: An Original Glazed® doughnut, dipped in green icing and topped with St. Patrick sprinkles.