We are celebrating the week of St. Patrick’s Day with donuts. Krispy Kreme just opened a brand new location located at 3370 S 5600 W West Valley City 84120.

All customers who come into the shop on 3/16 or 3/17 wearing green, will receive one free GREEN O’riginal Glazed doughnut. They are also offering free delivery on all orders placed on Krispy.com or in the Krispy Kreme app from 3/10-3/17

Here are the specialty doughnuts for this month: