New kidney services and clinic at Intermountain

Intermountain Healthcare is launching a new kidney care program and clinic! Ray Morales from Intermountain Healthcare Kidney Services joined us on the show to talk about the full spectrum of services the new clinic will offer.

To help patients with chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain Healthcare has created a new kidney services program and clinic.

Brady Dransfield, a kidney transplant recipient also joined us on the show to talk about his own experience. He received a kidney from his father 24 years ago. A program like the Intermountain Kidney Care Services could have helped him before his transplant. He says he never received information about how to preserve his kidney function or educated about his diet, or activities to avoid or limit.

Chronic kidney disease is a condition characterized by a gradual loss of kidney function over time. More than 37 million American adults have chronic kidney disease and millions of others are at increased risk. Chronic kidney disease includes conditions that damage your kidneys and decrease their ability to keep you healthy. If kidney disease gets worse, wastes can build to high levels in your blood and make you feel sick. You may develop complications like high blood pressure, anemia, weak bones, poor nutritional health, and nerve damage.

The new program, along with the new clinic located at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, will ensure patients receive state-of-art, fully-integrated and coordinated experience throughout their kidney care. Intermountain Kidney Services Program will also feature a care model that will cut unnecessary hospital admissions by up to 50 percent, with a special focus on early detection and coordination of patients to help avoid trips to the emergency department.

Don’t miss the grand opening of the new Kidney Services Clinic! It will be held on September 5th from 4 to 7 p.m. The public is welcome to tour the clinic, ask questions, and learn more about the treatment options offered there.

