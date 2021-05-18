New jewelry business that is unique for all occasions

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Holly Davis, founder of Mauve Jewelry Company was in the studio today to talk about her uniques pieces.

Mauve Jewelry Co. specializes in jewelry that is elegant yet unique and carries meaning in each piece. The goal is to have a new favorite piece of jewelry that goes with everything and doesn’t just sit in your drawer waiting for the perfect occasion to be worn – it fits your lifestyle.

Mauve Jewelry Co. started after Holly got her MBA, felt like my corporate job wasn’t creative at all, and wanted to do something that felt meaningful. Just starting in December, and gaining traction much more quickly than she thought. Holly is a full-time high school business teacher but will be going full-time with Mauve Jewelry Co. once the school year ends.

Holly’s goal is to be simple yet meaningful and to match with everything like necklaces, rings, & earrings. She also offers special collections that are faith-based, floral, and every day.

Promotions:

Her website is launching today with a discount this week 20% off everything through Sunday.

Find Mauve Jewelry online, IG, and FB.