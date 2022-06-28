Swing by the new indoor golf venue in downtown Salt Lake City. Bad Caddy just opened this past weekend and we spoke to Brayden Floyd about what to expect from the innovative experience.

Bady Caddy has seven golf simulators that have the capability of playing full eighteen hole courses. They are all programmed with 110 different courses from around the world, about eight from in the state of Utah. Feel free to bring your own clubs, drive, chip, and putt. Floyd describes it as “A full experience of golf, in a condensed version, in our simulators.” The venue also includes a small putting green and a fun atmosphere sure to make your visit worth wild. They have craft pizza, beer, and even non alcoholic options. Floyd also owns Social Axe Throwing and was looking for a new way to entertain all ages. Whether you are a pro golfer or a first timer, Bad Caddy has you covered. These simulators are advanced in technology and serve to analyze your swing allowing you to improve your game. It is also very affordable at $15 per person. Bad Caddy is not only for golf, they also offer other fun games like soccer and dodgeball simulators.

Follow Bady Caddy to keep up on their upcoming grand opening

Instagram: @badcaddyslc

Facebook/TikTok: Bad Caddy Golf