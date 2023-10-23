SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Damarr Jones is part of a local Film production group called Inglewood films, an award winning group based right here in Utah. They are known for bringing up local talent and placing them on the big screen, jump starting careers and achieving live long dreams.

He along with James Allen joined us on the show to share about a Huge red Carpet event at the Sandy Megaplex happening on October 26. A portion of the proceeds will be going toward the victims of the Hilary victims in Southern California and mental health. The title of the film is “Algea God of Pain”. For more information visit: www.theinglewoodfilms.com