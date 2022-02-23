New films and new owners of the 2022 LDS film festival

The LDS film fest will be returning March 2-5 in Orem! Marshall & Michelle Moore, new owners and co directors of LDS Film Festival joined us on the show to share information about the festival coming up. The Moores’ have worked professionally with numerous people in the film industry. Which made the transition into being new owners easier.

The Moores’ hired a board of directors to help assist and guide into making right decisions. Next year’s new name of the festival will be Zion International Film Festival. The reasoning of the festival rename was to create a better connection to Utah. Zion is defined to be a gathering place. The Moores believed this would be perfect. People with a love for movies and film can now gather together to experience this event!

The festival has 5 categories of film including featured documentaries, featured films, short documentaries, short films, and music videos.

“A lot of people assume that [this event] is only about LDS films & filmmakers, but that’s not the case,” said Marshall Moore. The opening movie this year will be “Waterman” which follows Duke Kahanamoku’s journey and legacy as a legendary swimmer.

To learn more information about this event visit Website- www.ldsfilmfest.com