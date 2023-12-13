Salt Lake City, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Kristin Keisel is making history and breaking barriers with the Utah Department of Corrections (UDC). She is the first female warden for the department in the modern prison system era, and the first ever at the Central Utah Correctional Facility (CUCF).

Keisel’s career with UDC began in 2006. She started as a correctional officer at CUCF, and later served as a correctional case manager in maximum security, worked in the HOPE program as a lieutenant, and collaborated with county jails on correctional standards before being named deputy warden at CUCF in 2021.

Keisel recognizes she entered a field dominated by men and even more so 17 years ago. She says she hopes she can be a role model and help bring a more diverse workforce to UDC. Keisel says what she loves most about her job is the people she works with.

To apply for a job at UDC: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/utah?department%5B0%5D=410%20Department%20of%20Corrections&sort=PositionTitle%7CAscending