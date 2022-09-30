On GTU we were joined by authors, Becky Monson & Jennifer Peel, to talk about their recent books. Such as “Pumpkin Spice and Not so Nice” by Becky Monson, and “A Pumpkin and A Patch” by Jennifer Peel. They provided a short synopsis of both books and shared their future writing plans. To buy this book check out either of their social media or websites.

Becky Monson:

Jennifer Peel

