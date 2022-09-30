On GTU we were joined by authors, Becky Monson & Jennifer Peel, to talk about their recent books. Such as “Pumpkin Spice and Not so Nice” by Becky Monson, and “A Pumpkin and A Patch” by Jennifer Peel. They provided a short synopsis of both books and shared their future writing plans. To buy this book check out either of their social media or websites. 

Becky Monson: 

Website: www.beckymonson.com 

Instagram: @bmonsonauthor  

Facebook: AuthorBeckyMonson  

TikTok: @authorbeckymonson 
 

Jennifer Peel 

Website: www.jenniferpeel.com 

Instagram: @jpeel_author 

Facebook: jenniferpeelauthor 