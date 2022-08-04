Phil Ross, the Experience Event Center Event Director, and Kenny Adams talked about the new event center that recently opened in Provo.

They explained that the new event center is geared toward bringing anyone’s event visions to life. Featuring a videography team, game room, podcast studio, ballroom, spaces for corporate events, and more, the center has something for everyone, they said.

The Experience Event Center is partnering with Happy Valley Comedy and will be holding an event in the space on August 11th at 7 PM. The center is located near BYU in Provo, Utah.

Viewers can find more information on https://expeventcenter.com/ and on Instagram and Facebook at @experienceeventcenter