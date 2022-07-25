Earrings can always spruce up any outfit. Sometimes it can be a challenge to find affordable earrings that don’t irritate or damage your ears. It can also be a challenge finding an appropriate earring for your little one that they won’t want to take off. Luckily, there is an answer to these concerns.

Britnie Larsen founded Pierced Co, a high quality earring subscription service just three months ago. After struggling with her own sensitive ears and seeing the struggle her young daughter faced, she knew there had to be a better way. Larsen spent an entire year researching and formulating products to ensure there would be a way to accommodate everyone’s needs. Pierced Co. has adults and littles in mind and will suit everyone between the ages of zero and 100. Pierced Co, guarantees these earrings will be comfortable and has a money back guarantee if not.

Larsen offers clip-on earrings that her 5-year-old daughter, Ren, was wearing on GTU. Her favorite is the unicorn one. It is hardly noticeable that these are clip-on as the piece is made of clear resin. One of the other advantages is that the clip is made of plastic instead of metal and is allergen friendly. They slide on instead of pinching. “All of our earrings are surgical grade stainless steel and 18 karat gold plated.” said Larsen. She also brought dangling earrings that she calls “huggies” that include charms. They will not tarnish or rust and will retain their shine. Larsen designs each earring and even custom makes some for clients. Pierced Co. has a classic stud available in both funky designs as well as more simple stones. They also offer a birthstone collection. One of the other features of these earrings includes their flat screw back, optimal for littles since they won’t poke your ears and are more secure. They are safer as you can sleep with them and also will be less likely for children to want to take off.

