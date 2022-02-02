New couture bridal shop opening in Utah county

Are you still on the hunt for a unique wedding dress? Well, no need to look far! Owners of Frankie Jane Couture Bridal, Holly Smith and Tatum Knell joined us on the show to talk about a new bridal store opening in Utah County!

Frankie Jane is a family-owned business that provides an authentic experience that each bride won’t forget! The store’s catchphrase is “Be unforgettable, be unique, and most importantly still be you. Find it all at Frankie Jane.” Their main priority is to make each bride feel comfortable, special, and beautiful.

The store is introducing new couture designers to Utah, including Rita Vinieris, Sarah Seven & Anne Barge. Frankie Jane has over 100 unique dresses and styles for every bride to walk out happy! They also offer a bachelorette merchandise dress collection!

The store’s grand opening is Feb. 11th, 5-8 pm. Brides can start booking appointments now to find their dream dress!

Follow Frankie Jane Couture on social @frankiejanecouturebridal or go to their website https://www.frankiejane.com