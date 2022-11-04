UTAH COUNTY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Allie Seabock and Krisha Burt, founders of I am Clothing, are on a mission to promote a look that is comfortable yet stylish. Started in just June of 2022, the sisters-in-law duo have been crushing the business. The brand is currently sold up to 2XL but has plans to become more size inclusive and selling more sizes. The brand is determined to promote body positivity and loving our bodies inside and out.

“Your body loves you, Love it back” is I am’s mantra. Loungewear is what the brand started with and the logo is printed on the back of their hoodies. The brand’s name was inspired by daily positive affirmations such as “I am beautiful, brave, enough and worthy”. Seabock and Burt want people to feel empowered and positive. In addition to the lounge sets, I am sells t shits and beanies. 10% of the profits for each purchase will be donated to organizations that help with eating disorders and mental illness.

Instagram: @clothing.iam

clothingiam.com